Man robs gas station, demands money and cigarettes

Memphis police need your help identifying the suspect who robbed the Mapco gas station at 6215 Macon Road.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 at approximately 12:25 a.m., police said a man walked up to the counter inside the gas station and demanded currency from the cash register.

The suspect handed the cashier a black trash bag and told him to fill it with money and cigarettes.

After the bag was filled, the suspect then left out the front door.

The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger side of an older model, possibly a 2000 model, Green Toyota Camry. The vehicle was being driven by an unknown person, and their last direction of travel is not known.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion and a beard. He is approximately 45 years old and stands 5-feet-10-inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, red plaid shirt, blue latex gloves, gray jogging pants, black shoes, and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

No one was injured during this incident. Police said no one has been arrested, and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

