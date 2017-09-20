3 pedestrians hit by vehicles just minutes apart in separate incidents

A 76-year-old man was attacked and robbed while walking home from the grocery store around 11 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A 76-year-old man was attacked and robbed while walking home from the grocery store around 11 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a crash involving two motorcycles at the intersection of McLean Boulevard and Union Avenue.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a crash involving two motorcycles at the intersection of McLean Boulevard and Union Avenue.More >>
One of two the escaped Mississippi inmates is now in custody with other still on the run, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.More >>
One of two the escaped Mississippi inmates is now in custody with other still on the run, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.More >>
Three pedestrians were hit by vehicles in Memphis within a 22-minute span Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Three pedestrians were hit by vehicles in Memphis within a 22-minute span Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis police need your help identifying the suspect who robbed the Mapco gas station at 6215 Macon Road.More >>
Memphis police need your help identifying the suspect who robbed the Mapco gas station at 6215 Macon Road.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>
A couple was told via text that their daughter was fatally shot. It turned out not to be true.More >>
A couple was told via text that their daughter was fatally shot. It turned out not to be true.More >>