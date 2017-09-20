3 pedestrians hit by vehicles just minutes apart in separate incidents

Three pedestrians were hit by vehicles in Memphis within a 22-minute span Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The first one happened around 7:38 p.m. near the intersection of South Bellevue Boulevard and East McLemore Avenue where a woman was hit.

She was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and the person that hit her stayed on the scene.

The next incident happened in Orange Mound near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Josephine Street where a man was hit, also around 7:38 p.m.

He was also transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. A white pickup truck fled the scene, and the suspect has still not been caught.

Around 8 p.m., a third pedestrian, a male juvenile, was struck near the intersection of American Way and Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

The juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. The driver was issued a misdemeanor citation.

