Man critical after vehicle hits two motorcycles

One man is in critical condition after two motorcycles crashed at the intersection of McLean Boulevard and Union Avenue.

Police said the crash happened when a vehicle struck two motorcycles around 8:32 p.m.

The person who caused the accident stayed on the scene, and one victim was taken to Regional Medical Center.

Police are still on the scene, and traffic has slowed down at that intersection.

