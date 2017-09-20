76-year-old visitor from Europe attacked and robbed in Midtown

A 76-year-old man was attacked and robbed while walking home from the grocery store around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The man, who's from Europe and is in town visiting family, was walking home from Fresh Market when he was pushed and attacked.

"He lost a front tooth, he chipped the other front tooth, and he's got bruises and abrasions around his eye," said John Basek, the victim's brother.

The suspect rode off on his bike after attacking the victim, getting away with $50 from the victim's wallet. However, he was caught a short time later at Cooper Street and Southern Avenue and taken into custody.

The attack was even scarier for Basek, knowing that his brother was also robbed about four years ago when he was in town visiting.

WMC5's Jerry Askin crime tracked the area for the last two months. He found there were 23 robberies and 11 aggravated assaults in a one-mile radius, which includes parts of Midtown, Cooper-Young, and South Memphis. Many people nearby calling for more police patrols.

"If they're around, I think people will be more resistant to doing things like that," Mary Harris, an area resident, said.

