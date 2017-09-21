Tigers banged up after big win

While the Tigers are still euphoric over their victory against UCLA last Saturday, the win doesn't come without a price.

The U of M is dealing with several key players missing practice this week.

Defensive Back Tito Windham is in walking boot; he had several strong tackles and a pass breakup against the Bruins.

Center Drew Kyser is also limping around with a sleeve on his left leg.

Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell said he won't put his walking wounded back on the field before they're ready.

"We've got some guys that are dinged up from the game," Norvell said. "We're going to make sure they get the treatment they need, but we will be cautious with them and re-evaluate as the week goes on."

Senior running back Doroland Dorceus could be a little closer to getting back on the field. He missed the UCLA game with a strained hamstring.

The Tigers next host SIU at the Liberty Bowl. That game will be on WMC Action News 5. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

