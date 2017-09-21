Mike Conley hosts 9th annual Bowl 'N Bash this Saturday

Marc Gasol hits the lanes at last year's event (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Conley will host his 9th annual Bowl 'N Bash on Saturday at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes on White Station Road.

The event benefits Methodist Healthcare Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center

Mike and several of his Grizzlies teammates will be on hand to bowl with the fans.

The Mike Conley Bowl 'N Bash runs from 12-3 p.m. this Saturday at Billy Hardwick's All-Star Lanes.

