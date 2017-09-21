Ideas for Mid-South Fairgrounds, Closing arguments for man accused of killing Holly Bobo, New mascot Ole Miss? Warm weekend

Good Thursday morning!!

There is a meeting in just a few hours today to discuss the future of the Mid-South fairgrounds. They are expected to reveal some ideas that have been submitted..We'll preview this morning.

WMC Action News 5 has done a lot of research to find some of the most congested areas, roads and intersections. We'll look at Germantown, Collierville and other parts of Shelby County this morning.

The 1-year-old that was hit by a car yesterday morning is still recovering at LeBonheur Children's Hospital. We spoke to the child's aunt who called it a freak accident. We have an update this morning on #wmc5.

Ole Miss students have a big decision next week. What mascot should represent the Rebels on a field. Should it be the current black bear or something else? We'll tell you about some of the options.

After a week and a half of testimony jurors are set to hear closing arguments later this morning for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 20 year old West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo. We'll bring you up to speed this morning.

Weather:

Another hot one on the last day of summer. Fall begins Friday but it's going to feel like Summer. Highs in the low 90s today. Details on the day and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Gas station worker tired of being sitting duck, shoots robbery suspect

1-year-old boy run over as mother tries to escape father

Bobo Trial: Emotional day one testimony culminates with Holly's mother

Remembering Michelle Chalk

Breaking-Woman shot in the face



