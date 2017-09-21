Trial for man accused of killing Jessica Chambers set for Oct. 10

Tellis (L) was charged in Feb. 2016. Chambers (R) was found dead in December 2014 (Source: Panola County Sheriff's Office/Family)

A high-profile Mid-South murder case will head to trial next month.

Jessica Chambers was found burned alive on the side of the road in Courtland, Mississippi, nearly three years ago.

Quinton Tellis, who is from the same area, is charged with capital murder.

Prosecutors said jury selection starts October 9 in South Mississippi; jurors will then be brought to Batesville for trial October 10.

Security is expected to be tight, and the jury will be kept sequestered during the case.

