City leaders still seeking ideas for future of Fairgrounds

City leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the fate of the Mid-South Fairgrounds.

City officials said more than 270 ideas were sent in from the first public meeting over the fairgrounds last month and on the project website.

Government representatives said they've been looking over these suggestions and plans to rework the area in the past.

They'll be taking suggestions at a meeting and at the Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market, in Orange Mound, and in other neighborhoods nearby.

The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. at the Kroc Center.

City officials said the meeting will be similar to an open house, and anyone cam come at any time between those hours.

You can leave an idea for the fairgrounds online by clicking here.

