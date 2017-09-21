Data shows most congested, dangerous intersections in Shelby County

Memphis is full of congested intersections, but unincorporated Shelby County has its share of traffic issues as well.

The top three most congested intersections are:

Austin Peay Highway and Old Brownsville Road Hacks Cross Road and Stateline Road Hacks Cross Road and Holmes Road

Over in Germantown, congested intersections are also the most accident prone.

The most congested Germantown intersection is Germantown Road and Wolf River Boulevard, with 75,000 vehicles each day. The intersection has already had more than 40 crashes in 2017.

The intersection of Poplar Avenue and West Street is nearly as congested, with 60,000 vehicles each day and more than 20 crashes so far this year.

Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove has seen 15 accidents so far this year.

Collierville intersections are even more accident prone.

Poplar Avenue and Market Street leads the way with 52 crashes this year.

Byhalia Road and Highway 385 has 47 crashes already, and Poplar and Byhalia is close behind with 46.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to the city of Barlett to receive information on their intersections, but we never received any.

