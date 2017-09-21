LIVE: Zach Adams' fate on the line as closing arguments cap murder trial

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
After a week and a half of testimony, the murder trial of Zach Adams is nearing an end.More >>
After a week and a half of testimony, the murder trial of Zach Adams is nearing an end.More >>
The first official day of Fall is on Friday, but we may have to wait another week for Fall-like temperatures.More >>
The first official day of Fall is on Friday, but we may have to wait another week for Fall-like temperatures.More >>
Conley will host his 9th annual Bowl 'N Bash on Saturday at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes on White Station Road.More >>
Conley will host his 9th annual Bowl 'N Bash on Saturday at Billy Hardwick's All Star Lanes on White Station Road.More >>
Memphis is full of congested intersections, but unincorporated Shelby County has its share of traffic issues as well.More >>
Memphis is full of congested intersections, but unincorporated Shelby County has its share of traffic issues as well.More >>
City leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the fate of the Mid-South Fairgrounds.More >>
City leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the fate of the Mid-South Fairgrounds.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.More >>
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>