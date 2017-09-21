Zach Adams' fate on the line as closing arguments cap murder trial

After a week and a half of testimony, the murder trial of Zach Adams is nearing an end.

Adams is on trial for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of 20-year-old nursing student Holly Bobo in 2011.

Thursday, the jury will hear closing arguments before the outcome of the trial is taken out of their hands.

Wednesday, the defense worked to take the spotlight off of Zach Adams and cast it on Terry Britt, a former person of interest in the case.

Former U.S. Marshal Jon Walker took the stand to testify that Britt said he would pleas to the case; Walker said he spoke to Britt as a favor for former lead investigator Terry Dicus.

The prosecution quickly put Dicus' credibility in question when the called a surprise witness to the stand.

Former TBI agent Jack Vanhooser, Dicus' boss, said he took Dicus off the case because he had tunnel vision on charging Terry Britt.

Both the defense and prosecution will receive an hour for closing statements Thursday morning.

