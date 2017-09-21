12-year-old cancer survivor urges you to sign up for St. Jude Walk/Run

Having a world-renowned hospital in your backyard is a big deal. Having a hospital that is helping end childhood cancer is amazing. Getting the chance to help that hospital do its good work? Priceless.

A child cancer survivor with her own team for the St. Jude Walk/Run is urging more people to donate and sign up for the race this weekend.

The Walk/Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. on the St. Jude campus in Downtown Memphis. It is a major fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Participants can join teams and donate money to the great cause.

Jayde Gordon is in the 7th grade at Houston Middle School. She's just 12 years old, and she's a cancer survivor. She and her mother started Team Jayde three years ago for the St. Jude Marathon and started participating in the walk-run two years ago. They said they participate to show others face-to-face what their donations and support can do.



"They were always praying for me and supporting me and checking up on how I'm doing, so it really means a lot," Jayde said.



Jayde's mother Kristy Pelt said their team has raised about $20,000 this year--that's double what they were expecting. The hope behind their fundraising is that funds will go to help families during one of the most difficulties times of their lives.

"No family ever receives a bill. We found out first hand that St. Jude is the best place that you never want to be, and because of that we want to do out best to give back," Gordon said.

The Germantown School Board is also raising funds for the Walk/Run. Linda Fisher, Germantown School Board Chairperson, said multiple schools have stepped up to help.

"I'm always amazed at what our schools can do in innovative ways to raise funds," Fisher said.

Officials said Jayde's school raised more than $2,500 through a pajama day titled "Put Cancer to Sleep."

"It takes like really special people to do that," Jayde said.



She's encouraging more people to donate and register for the race to show support. Click here to learn how to register and donate.

