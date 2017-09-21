Airport jobs up for grabs at MEM job fair

More than a dozen employers will be at Memphis International Airport looking to fill jobs soon.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 18 at the airport's project center, 4225 Airways Boulevard.

The following employers will be on hand, with more additions possible:

Air General (cargo handling)

Budget Rent A Car

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

FedEx Express

HMS Host (Moe’s, Home Team Sports, Maggie O’Shea’s, Starbucks, Sun Studios Cafe and Ciao)

Interstate BBQ

ISS Janitorial Services

Lenny’s Subs

Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority(includes Memphis Airport Police)

Paradies Lagardère (Brighton Collectibles, B-Iconic, PGA Tour Shop, CNBC News, Memphis!, River City Travel Mart and Heritage Books and News)

PrimeFlight Aviation Services (ground handling services)

Sam Adams Brewhouse

Summerfield Associates, Inc. (recruiting and placement)

SP+ (Parking Management Company)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

United Ground Express

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Job seekers will be able to learn about open positions and complete applications for any of the open jobs.

“Our previous job fair in April drew hundreds of attendees, which sent us a strong message that many in our community are interested in employment at MEM,” said Scott Brockman, President and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority. “We’re excited to help connect our many airport employers to local job seekers.”

