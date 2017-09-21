Airport jobs up for grabs at MEM job fair

More than a dozen employers will at Memphis International Airport be looking to fill jobs soon.More >>
A high-profile Mid-South murder case will head to trial next month.More >>
After a week and a half of testimony, the murder trial of Zach Adams is nearing an end.More >>
Memphis is full of congested intersections, but unincorporated Shelby County has its share of traffic issues as well.More >>
City leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the fate of the Mid-South Fairgrounds.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the rubble of her school stretched into a daylong vigil, much of it broadcast across Mexico as rescue workers still struggled in rain and darkness early Thursday trying to reach her.More >>
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Living in McComb, Mississippi wasn't always easy for Krystal Robertson. An African American Woman who's skin tone is completely different from her family's.More >>
