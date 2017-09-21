Informed discussion scheduled about African-American women, HIV/AIDS

Memphis native LáDeia Joyce returns home to host Moment of Transparency. This event aims to ignite an open conversation regarding African-American women and HIV/AIDS.

Attendees will also be given an exclusive sneak peek at the short film "90 Days" executive produced by Jussie Smollett, one of the stars of the television show "Empire."

Shortly after the viewing, a panel discussion will take place to educate the community about the realities of living with HIV. Panelist will include people living with HIV, healthcare professionals, faith-based leaders, and more.

"African-American women are disproportionately affected by HIV, compared with women of other races/ethnicities," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HIV can be transmitted by sexual contact, sharing needles or from a mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth, or breastfeeding.

This event is open to the public, and will be held Friday, September 29, 2017 at The Haven - Memphis, 206 East G .E. Patterson Boulevard.

Moment of Transparency begins at 7 p.m.

Learn more about the short film "90 Days" here: https://www.90daysthefilm.com

