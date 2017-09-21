Parents of 1-year-old run over during fight make first court appearance

The parents of a 1-year-old child injured in a domestic dispute between them faced two separate judges Thursday morning in two different courtrooms at 201 Poplar.

The child’s father, 24-year-old Yacoubian Benner, appeared at times to smirk in front of the judge, saying he isn’t working, may have to have an attorney appointed, and is the father of seven children.

Benner faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges and is held on $30,000 bond.

The child’s mother, 22-year-old Tamara Roscoe, saw a different judge. Roscoe faces reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license charges.

She’s also being held on $70,000 bond and according to court staff Thursday morning, has two outstanding warrants, one for theft under $500 and another for failing to register as a sex offender.

Family members said the couple’s 1-year-old child King Benner got a skull fracture after being run over in an argument between the pair early Wednesday morning.

A neighbor said they were drunk. Roscoe told police that Benner hit her in the face, dragged her by her hair, and fired a shot, and that’s why she put King in the front passenger seat, trying to escape.

“It was just an accident,” said Tamari Roscoe, the child’s aunt, “The baby was in the car and the car door was open. That’s how he fell out.”

The child was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but his aunt said Wednesday evening that the family expects the little boy to recover.

Roscoe is set to be back in front of a judge on September 28. Benner’s next appearance is October 4.

