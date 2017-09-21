Wednesday @10: Preschoolers test the claims of a new gun lock

This young child, and a few other, helped our investigators test a new childproof gunlock. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Over the past few weeks, at least five Mid-South children have been injured or killed when they or another child got their hands on loaded guns that didn't have safety locks.

Since the beginning of the year, cities across Tennessee endured eighteen accidental shooting deaths. All of those children were younger than 13 years old, and they were shot when they or another child found a loaded gun.

One company is fed up with children being accidentally shot after finding unlocked guns. Global Gun Safety LLC created an affordable gun lock system it claims no child can break.

Dr. Gary Witt, the CEO of Global Gun Safety LLC., said he identifies with the tragic child shootings happening in Tennessee.

"I had lost my sister when she was 3-years-old and I was 7," Witt said.

With that history of loss, Witt is working to make the world a safer place for children.

Wednesday at 10 p.m., WMC Action News 5 Investigator Sasha Jones puts Global Gun Safety's lock system to the test to see if it's as childproof as the company claims.

