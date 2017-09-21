Get free admission to your favorite museum Saturday

Get ready to go on a fun and educational journey for free!

Many museums across the country will be giving out free admission on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Museum Day Live! is an annual event that's been happening for the last 13 years.

Nearly a dozen museums in the Mid-South are participating this year, including Rock N Soul Museum, Memphis Music Hall of Fame, and the Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum. Click here to find all of the participating museums near year.

Once you figure out which museum you want to go to, you'll need to download a Museum Day Live! ticket. You can do that here.

