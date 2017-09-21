Homemade sign: Stop leaving 'huge piles of poop' in Midtown yard

Scoop your poop.

A Midtown couple found an interesting homemade sign in a Midtown Memphis yard.

Candace Gray and her husband, Denico, came across the sign while walking their dog, Rosie, down Vinton Avenue between Belvedere Avenue and Cleveland Street.

The sign reads: "Please do not leave your huge piles of poop here anymore."

At the base of the sign, you can see a bag of poop.

It appears the dog's owner took the time to bag up their dog's poop, but didn't have the consideration to take it to a trash can. Instead, they left the bag in someone's yard.

A Memphis ordinance makes it illegal for pet owners to leave feces on public or private property.

Sec. 8-16-9. - Defecation by dogs or cats. A. It is unlawful for any owner of any dog or cat to fail to promptly remove and dispose of, in a sanitary manner, feces left by a dog or cat being handled by that person on property, public or private, other than the premises of the owner or handler of such dog or cat. B. Persons owning pet dogs or service dogs, such as seeing eye dogs, who are legally blind or confined to a wheelchair and thereby physically incapable of disposing of feces left by their animal, are exempt from this law. C. Enforcement of this section shall be in accordance with chapter 8-24. (Code 1985, § 5-63; Ord. No. 4826, § 1, 11-21-2000)

