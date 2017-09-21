Taste of Cooper-Young comes at vital time for charred church

Three hundred people will visit 11 restaurants in the Cooper-Young district, and their participation will help a charred church.

A fire caused $350,000 in damage at First Congregational Church in Cooper-Young on Sept. 17.

Now, one of the church's biggest fundraisers will be part of helping the church get back on its feet.

Taste of Cooper-Young has been a huge fundraiser for the church the last three years.

This year the event takes on even more significance, since it comes weeks after the devastating fire.

The October 5 event costs $50, and only 300 tickets will be sold.

