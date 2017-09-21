Mid-South Fair opens in Southaven - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South Fair opens in Southaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Midsouthfair.com) (Source: Midsouthfair.com)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Fair season is in full swing.

Mid-South Fair opened in Southaven on Sept. 21 and will run through Oct. 1.

The fair offers great food, attractions, rides, live music, and more. 

Click here for details on hours, ticket prices, and what to expect when you arrive at the fair.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly