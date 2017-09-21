Mid-South Fair opens in Southaven

After 10 days of testimony, the jury has been sent back to deliberate a verdict in the murder trial of Zach Adams.More >>
Mid-South Fair opened in Southaven on Sept. 21 and will run through Oct. 1.More >>
Three hundred people will visit 11 restaurants in the Cooper-Young district, and their participation will help a charred church.More >>
A Midtown couple found an interesting homemade sign in a Midtown Memphis yard.More >>
Get ready to go on a fun and educational journey for free!More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
