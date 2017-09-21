Taxpayers lose as business exploits loophole to win Shelby County contract

Rewarding locally-owned, diverse businesses with local government contracts only make sense, right? On the surface, it sounds great but a closer look at the mechanics of Shelby County's preferred vendor program reveals government waste.More >>
Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise discovered in one case, Shelby County's preferred vendor program for locally-owned businesses has backfired, right in the faces of county taxpayers.
Kneeling during the national anthem has become a hot topic across the nation as more and more NFL players are choosing not to stand during the pregame anthem.
Churches in the Mid-South are reviewing their security procedures after a man opened fire in a Nashville church.
Memphians gathered downtown to protest the Republican-backed health care plan, better known as the Graham-Cassidy bill.
Two people were shot at a Memphis nightclub Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.
