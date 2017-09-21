Monday @ 10: Andy exposes contractor loopholes costing taxpayers thousands

Andy Wise speaking with a Shelby County Commission Chairperson about the contractor bid problem. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Rewarding locally-owned, diverse businesses with local government contracts only make sense, right?

On the surface it sounds great, but a closer look at the mechanics of Shelby County's preferred vendor program reveals government waste.

Nearly a whopping $400,000 in government waste on just one project!

WMC Action News 5's Chief Investigator Andy Wise discovered Shelby County's minority business preference plan, which places qualifying locally-owned businesses first in awarding contracts, has backfired.

The program looks at a list of qualify business traits, instead of looking at the bottom line when it comes to awarding a contract.

This means Shelby County taxpayers aren’t always getting the best price or value on contracts.

"It's a problem that we need to cure," Shelby County Commission Chairperson Heidi Shafer said.

Monday at 10 p.m., Andy Wise exposes loopholes that cost Shelby County taxpayers hundreds of thousands more than it should, plus new checks and balances that could prevent this from happening in the future.

