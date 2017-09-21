Memphis VA employee fired days after being arrested

A Memphis VA employee found herself without a job after getting charged with pulling a gun on a grandmother and a 2-year-old.

Linda Turner faces charges of aggravated assault and impersonating a police officer.

Memphis Police Department said Turner got into an argument with a woman and her granddaughter on September 16 when the two were crossing the street at Poplar Avenue and Fourth Street.

The victim said Turner rolled down her car window, yelled, and honked her horn. She also pointed a gun at the victims and said she was the police.

Turner is currently out of jail on bond, but she's already lost her job. That was made possible due to a new law signed by President Donald Trump.

The law gives the Secretary of Veterans Affairs the ability to quickly remove employees who "endanger veterans" or "fail to live up to the values of the VA."

VA Press Secretary Curt Cashour released the following statement:

“This behavior is not in line with the norms and values of the VA, and as a result the employee has been suspended from all duties. VA has initiated the process for removal from employment. Secretary Shulkin has made clear that VA will hold employees accountable when they fail to live up to the high standards taxpayers expect from us. And that’s exactly what we’re doing in this case.”

Memphis VA did not respond to requests for comment.

