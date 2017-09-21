Conway Cares delivers another free HVAC unit to deserving Mid-Southerner

A Mid-South company gave away another heating and cooling system to a deserving family.

Conway Services, with the help of Carrier and WMC Action News 5, showed up at Laquina Boyd's Raleigh home Thursday.

It's part of Conway Cares, where people vote on the WMC Action News 5 website for someone they believe in the community deserves a free heating and air conditioning system.

Boyd lives in the home with her boyfriend and two young children. The home she lives in hasn't had air conditioning downstairs since they moved in four years ago.

Her friends nominated her for the Conway Cares contest...and she won!

John Conway and WMC Action News 5 went to Boyd's home Thursday to deliver the good news.

"I really love Conway Services! I just want to thank them so much, and I think it's great work they do out here helping families like mine," Boyd said. "To Conway Services I just want to thank you so much. I really appreciate that."

Boyd and her family said they can't wait to fire up the air conditioner and relax!

Keep an eye on WMCActionNews5.com. The Conway Services contest gives away four systems every year. You'll just need to nominate someone or sign up yourself when we're accepting applications. Good Luck.

