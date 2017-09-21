Students get inspired at Whitehaven Empowerment Expo

Four hours is how long some police officers and deputies in Memphis have to wait to drop off suspects taken into custody.More >>
Four hours is how long some police officers and deputies in Memphis have to wait to drop off suspects taken into custody.More >>
Alumni empowered young minds to dream big at the 2nd annual Whitehaven Empowerment Expo.More >>
Alumni empowered young minds to dream big at the 2nd annual Whitehaven Empowerment Expo.More >>
Memphis and the Mid-South are known world-wide for music. Now, the area will get even more musical with a slew of new concert venues set to open.More >>
Memphis and the Mid-South are known world-wide for music. Now, the area will get even more musical with a slew of new concert venues set to open.More >>
A Midtown couple found an interesting homemade sign in a Midtown Memphis yard.More >>
A Midtown couple found an interesting homemade sign in a Midtown Memphis yard.More >>
Two people were shot just after midnight Wednesday in Memphis.More >>
Two people were shot just after midnight Wednesday in Memphis.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A Michigan woman who gave up the opportunity to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign slogan plays heavily off his name - "Alabama Deserves Moore" - but the wrap on a bus promoting his candidacy needed 'Moore' editing Thursday.More >>
U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign slogan plays heavily off his name - "Alabama Deserves Moore" - but the wrap on a bus promoting his candidacy needed 'Moore' editing Thursday.More >>
New charging documents filed Thursday in Lee County say the rape of an Auburn student by a campus transit bus driver on the bus was captured by a bus surveillance camera.More >>
New charging documents filed Thursday in Lee County say the rape of an Auburn student by a campus transit bus driver on the bus was captured by a bus surveillance camera.More >>
Police say around 10:40 a dump truck rolled over a portable toilet while someone was inside at the intersection of Aberdeen and 23rd Street.More >>
Police say around 10:40 a dump truck rolled over a portable toilet while someone was inside at the intersection of Aberdeen and 23rd Street.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>
Bond has been set at $20,000 for possession of a stolen firearm Thursday for the R.B. Stall High School student that was posing for a picture with a handgun in the campus bathroom.More >>