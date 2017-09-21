Students get inspired at Whitehaven Empowerment Expo

Alumni empowered young minds to dream big at the 2nd annual Whitehaven Empowerment Expo.

Thursday at Whitehaven High School, current students got positive messages from the alumni.

Whitehaven senior Jazmine Miller watched on all day as alumni came back during Homecoming Week to inspire students to achieve their dreams.

“I really can do anything that I want to do,” Miller said.

She said she learned so much at the expo.

Her dream is to one day become a pediatrician or a cosmetologist, and she was inspired when she met Whitehaven alumni Camille Wright, who has a family-owned business making hair gel.

“To push me really further to get to where I want to be in doing hair,” Miller said.

“I graduated from this school 20 years ago,” Wright said.

Her main message for the kids is to keep going forward and you’ll get there.

“For her to be an alumni of Whitehaven, that's really good; it shows that they come back and they care and they help us push forward,” said junior Kelsey Boyd.

Boyd also enjoyed meeting and hearing from former NFL player turned actor Stevie Baggs Jr.

“I encouraged them to chase their purpose and not paper. I encouraged them to find their worth,” Baggs said.

Students also went to a college fair Thursday. Many are bound for college and said they are so thankful now for new mentors and inspiration.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.