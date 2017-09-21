$4M concert venue on the way to Germantown

Memphis and the Mid-South are known world-wide for music. Now, the area will get even more musical with a slew of new concert venues set to open.
Graceland will open a new concert venue, Shelby County has a $4 million venue on the way, and Ballet Memphis in Overton Square is open.
Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) announced plans for an outdoor performance space next door to the main hall on Exeter Road. The new center will be called The Grove at GPAC.
"I got to GPAC five years ago and noticed there was this beautiful grove of trees, and so we started to experiment with concerts outside and that led to this enormous attention and interest from our patrons and the community," GPAC Executive Director Paul Chandler said.
The Grove at GPAC will hold between 1,200-2,000 people.
"What we're going to be able to do is broadcast concert events inside [and] outside," Chandler said. "We want to open it up to new people at maybe a lower price ticket or even for free."
He also envisions using The Grove for festivals, touring shows, movies, and other outdoor events.
"This area of the county is really thirsty for gathering," Chandler said.
The Grove at GPAC is set to break ground July 2018. It should open in the fall of 2019.
