Beloved Orange Mound man killed in hit-and-run; suspect arrested

A beloved member of the Orange Mound community is dead after a hit-and-run crash.

Now, friends and police want the person responsible for running over 41-year-old Mitchell Brooks outside a corner store brought to justice.

"A lot of people going to miss him,” said one person. “Oh, they going to miss him. He had a good spirit about everybody."

Brooks, the man people knew as "Little Mitch," seemed to be known and loved by everyone in the Orange Mound area where he grew up.

"Man, Little Mitch was loved by many people around here," said friend Lucius Mullins.

Friends say Brooks was a mascot for the Melrose basketball team where he went to school in the 1980s.

"He was a funny guy,” said his cousin James Mull. “He was cool. He was unique. He put a smile on your face."

Crowds of people attended a memorial at the spot where Brooks was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver around 7:30 Wednesday night.

It’s right next to the Carnes Mini Market Grocery where Brooks frequented, and it’s just a street or so away from his house where friends say he lived alone.

Friend Gerald Webb said Brooks knew the man who ran him down.

"We all knew both of them,” Webb said. “We knew both of them."

The friends said the driver taunted Brooks before hitting him.

"The man pushed him down, poured a beer on him," Webb said.

Our camera captured video at the scene Wednesday night, showing police picking up a beer can that is within the yellow crime scene tape perimeter.

There's no doubt Brooks will be missed, and his friends want justice.

"I want the guy to turn himself in and do it right," Mull said.

We contacted Memphis police multiple times Thursday afternoon for more details and finally received an update shortly after 10 p.m.

Police confirmed Brooks and the suspect, 60-year-old Cleveland Jackson, were involved in an argument when Jackson got into his truck and struck Brooks.

Jackson was later arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of vehicular homicide.

