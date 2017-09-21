Freshman T.J. Carter shining for Tigers defense

For the University of Memphis to come close to accomplishing the hype that's surrounded the program since the preseason, the Tigers will rely on a bevy of babies to see them through.

So far, so good. Especially on defense, where injuries to key positions have forced several U of M youngsters to shed their diapers.

Redshirt Freshman Tim Hart of M.U.S. showed he's capable of making big plays at linebacker. And True Freshman T.J. Carter is living up to his 4-star hype as a recruit out of Nashville.

The cornerback already has a fumble recovery and an Interception in the first 2 games of his career, prompting veteran teammates to keep him grounded

"They tell me to stay calm, do my job." Carter said. "Don't try to be Superman. I listen to them and get in the right place at the right time. That's what I do."

Carter and the Tigers Host SIU on Saturday live on WMC Action News 5 at 7 p.m.

