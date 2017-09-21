‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign launches for cancer research

You'll be seeing a lot of pink in October, and it's all for a good cause!

The American Cancer Society kicked off its "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign at the Botanic Garden.

The event draws in 30 Mid-South business leaders and activists, who put on pink shirts, ties, and even shoes.

The group had a fundraising goal of $80,000 to support cancer research and screening.

"My mom had breast cancer, so I thought it would be a good way to give back,” said supporter Josh Robinson. “And also, I had a good friend who had breast cancer, and I feel like we're on a real good trend of this getting taken care of, so I wanted to move this forward.”

This is the Third Year the "pink" program has been in Memphis.

Each "Real Man" pledges to wear pink for all of October and raise at least $2,500.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.