Jury deliberates fate of Zach Adams, Mid-South Fairgrounds proposals, Hot this weekend, Tigers preview

A jury must now decide the fate of the man on trial for killing 20 year old West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo. We'll take you through closing arguments and the key pieces of evidence this morning.

Nearly 300 Mid-South inmates have been quarantined after a chicken pox scare. We'll tell you where five cases have already been identified this morning.

The debate over the future of the Memphis fairgrounds could be ending. Hundreds of community ideas have been narrowed down to six main themes. We'll explain some of the themes this morning on #wmc5.

Tomorrow the University of Memphis Tigers will hit the field to take on the Southern Illinois Salukis. We'll preview the game this morning.

The Memphis Zoo has some new residents this morning. Two types of lemurs have returned to exhibit after a 15 year absence. You can now see red-ruffed lemurs and black-and-white ruffed lemurs.



Lots of warmth today and this weekend with highs in the 90s. We're talking about today, the weekend and when things will cool off. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of Orange Mound man

Guardsmen saves woman from burning car

1-year-old boy run over as mother tries to escape father

WATCH: Prosecution delivers final statements before jury deliberation

Trolleys to return soon after series of successful tests



