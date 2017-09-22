Four firefighters, one resident injured in blaze

Corrections officials have quarantined nearly 300 inmates after identifying five cases of chicken pox at an eastern Arkansas prison.More >>
An animal rights group is offering $5,000 for information about whoever shot eleven horses and donkeys in Mississippi, killing seven horses and both donkeys.More >>
Faulty wiring in a laundry room is being blamed for a fire that injured four firefighters and another person.More >>
You'll be seeing a lot of pink in October, and it's all for a good cause!More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
The Facebook "following me" claim is not true. According to fact-checking site Snopes, the supposed spies are found by going to the Block Users section under Settings.More >>
