Four firefighters, one resident injured in blaze

Faulty wiring in a laundry room is being blamed for a fire that injured four firefighters and another person.

The fire broke out Thursday afternoon on Selinda Cove in Frayser.

Two firefighters suffered burns on their hands. Another burned their neck, and a fourth cut their hand.

All four firefighters had to go to the hospital, but should be OK.

The person who was at home suffered minor burns and was treated at the scene.

