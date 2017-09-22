Quarantine at Arkansas prison after chicken pox outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (AP) - Corrections officials have quarantined nearly 300 inmates after identifying five cases of chicken pox at an eastern Arkansas prison.

The Arkansas Department of Correction said Thursday that the quarantine at the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys would continue until Oct. 10 unless more cases of chicken pox were identified.

The East Arkansas Regional Unit has a capacity of more than 1,600 inmates.

