Teen missing after not returning from school

Memphis Police Department is searching for a teen who did not return home from school.

McKayla Reavely, 15, has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Reavely is 5-feet-6, 110 pounds, wearing all dark clothing.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or missing persons at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.