Fate of Zach Adams completely in jury's hands

After three hours of deliberating, a jury is yet to decide the fate of Zach Adams, who is on trial for the murder of West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.

Closing arguments were made in the case Thursday.

While prosecutors aimed at the emotions of the jurors, the defense worked to discredit key witness Jason Autry.

"The government wants you to believe Zach is guilty based on suspicion and rumors," defense attorney Jennifer Thompson said.

If needed, deliberations could go into the weekend. The judge said they could even deliberate on Sunday if needed.

