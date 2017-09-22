Block Party for Peace to kick off with job fair

The annual Block Party and Picnic for Peace is set to start off a weekend of events with a career fair.

The Work ~N~ Progress Career Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Ed Rice Community Center on North Watkins Street.

Employers, job trainers, and colleges will be ready to help prep people for work, interview applicants, and possibly make hires on the spot.

Tennessee Department of Labor Career Coach will be on hand to assist with helping people search for jobs.

“The mission of the Block Party and Picnic for Peace is to improve quality of life for our citizens. This career fair speaks to the core of that mission,” State Representative and event organizer Antonio Parkinson said. “Now it is up to the applicants to bring their A game and show these employers that they can be of benefit to their company’s bottom line.”

Applicants are asked to dress conservatively, cover any visible tattoos, and minimize makeup, perfumes, and colognes.

The line will form early, so anyone interested is urged to come before the doors open.

