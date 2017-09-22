Fire crews investigate gas station explosion in Tipton Co.

Fire crews are investigating a gas station explosion in Mason, Tennessee.More >>
Fire crews are investigating a gas station explosion in Mason, Tennessee.More >>
The annual Block Party and Picnic for Peace is set to start off a weekend of events with a career fair.More >>
The annual Block Party and Picnic for Peace is set to start off a weekend of events with a career fair.More >>
After three hours of deliberating, a jury is yet to decide the fate of Zach Adams, who is on trial for the murder of West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
After three hours of deliberating, a jury is yet to decide the fate of Zach Adams, who is on trial for the murder of West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a teen who did not return home from school.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a teen who did not return home from school.More >>
Corrections officials have quarantined nearly 300 inmates after identifying five cases of chicken pox at an eastern Arkansas prison.More >>
Corrections officials have quarantined nearly 300 inmates after identifying five cases of chicken pox at an eastern Arkansas prison.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The swinging bloodied body props had Leaun Manning thinking they were real.More >>
The swinging bloodied body props had Leaun Manning thinking they were real.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
A sheriff's department received so many calls about a gruesome and realistic Halloween decoration, they posted it to their Facebook page, where the shock is even greater.More >>
A sheriff's department received so many calls about a gruesome and realistic Halloween decoration, they posted it to their Facebook page, where the shock is even greater.More >>