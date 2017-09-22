Fire crews investigate gas station explosion in Tipton Co. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Fire crews investigate gas station explosion in Tipton Co.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
TIPTON COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Fire crews are investigating a gas station explosion in Mason, Tennessee.

The explosion happened before 3 a.m. Friday at the corner of Highways 70 and 59.

No one was injured in the blast.

Arson investigators are on the scene, trying to determine the cause.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly