Endangered lemurs return to Memphis Zoo after 15 years

The Memphis Zoo announced Thursday that a group of special animals have returned to the park after leaving in 2002.

Ruffed lemurs are a species that can be found in Madagascar; however, five lemurs now have a new home here in the Bluff City.

Three of the prosimians are known as red-ruffed species and happen to be triplets and the other two are of the black and white species. The five-year-old triplets are named Carme, Titan, and Puck. While the teenaged black and white lemurs are named Pepé and Penelope.

For the first few weeks, each species will rotate schedules in the morning allowing them to get familiar with the environment. The zoo hopes that eventually each species will be able to coincide with another and they can be on display in the same exhibit.

Anyone can see the group of lemurs on exhibit at Memphis Zoo in the Primate Canyon.

