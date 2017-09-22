Endangered lemurs return to Memphis Zoo after 15 years

The Memphis Zoo announced Thursday that a group of special animals have returned to the park after leaving in 2002.More >>
The Memphis Zoo announced Thursday that a group of special animals have returned to the park after leaving in 2002.More >>
Fire crews are investigating a gas station explosion in Mason, Tennessee.More >>
Fire crews are investigating a gas station explosion in Mason, Tennessee.More >>
The annual Block Party and Picnic for Peace is set to start off a weekend of events with a career fair.More >>
The annual Block Party and Picnic for Peace is set to start off a weekend of events with a career fair.More >>
After three hours of deliberating, a jury is yet to decide the fate of Zach Adams, who is on trial for the murder of West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
After three hours of deliberating, a jury is yet to decide the fate of Zach Adams, who is on trial for the murder of West Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a teen who did not return home from school.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a teen who did not return home from school.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called President Donald Trump a what? A mentally deranged 'dotard,' which is a translation of a derogatory Korean word for an elderly person.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The health club says its employees are told to respect the privacy of people in bathroom stalls, which may have led to the woman being overlooked.More >>
The swinging bloodied body props had Leaun Manning thinking they were real.More >>
The swinging bloodied body props had Leaun Manning thinking they were real.More >>
When it came to revealing the sex of their baby, one New Jersey couple definitely embraced the mantra of “go big or go home.”More >>
When it came to revealing the sex of their baby, one New Jersey couple definitely embraced the mantra of “go big or go home.”More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>
After 10 days of testimony and debate, the fate of Zach Adams is now in the hands of the jury.More >>