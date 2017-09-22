3 men rob, assault child over $3

A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said three men robbed the 12-year-old on Townes Avenue in the Nutbush area around 8 a.m.

The child was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police believe three men in a black Impala are responsible.

The robbers got away with $3.

