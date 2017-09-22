Non-profit empowering young Memphis girls to serve as future community leaders

Give young girls something to do and keep them off the streets: this is the basic premise of AngelStreet Memphis.

The non-profit organization provides mentoring opportunities and music education for low-income communities. It focuses on girls ages 8 to 18 years old by supplying musical training, songwriting, and performance opportunities.

AngelStreet Memphis has a number of things to proud of: They've performed for former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter during the 2016 Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity, the organization has awarded more than $9,000 in scholarships, and one of their original members Terrain Bass released her first single and recently signed with Gotte Records.

Are you interested in helping? Would you like AngelStreet to sing at your event? Find out how by clicking here.

