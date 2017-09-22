That AT&T settlement check you got? Go ahead. Cash it!

This may be the only time it's safe to cash an unsolicited check.

Several of you have alerted WMC Action News 5 that you've received an unexpected check, referencing some sort of class action lawsuit settlement with AT&T. Those who have alerted us have acknowledged they have been long-time AT&T customers, either with landline, cell or web services.

AT&T confirmed the checks are legitimate and safe to either cash or deposit.

WMC Action News 5 has also confirmed they are drawn on the appropriate bank account and sent from the appropriate address.

"The checks are the result of a 2011 legal settlement," said Cathy Lewandowski, senior public relations manager for AT&T's Global Media Relations. "You can direct your viewers here for information and answers to their questions: www.attmsettlement.com.

"In 2011, AT&T Mobility settled lawsuits across the country that involved the collection of taxes for certain data services. While we collected only those taxes we believed we were required to collect and submitted them to the appropriate state and local taxing bodies, we were required as part of the settlement to help facilitate, on behalf of our customers, plaintiffs' efforts to seek refunds from certain of those taxing authorities."

According to the settlement's website, it potentially impacts every AT&T customer who paid taxes, fees or surcharges to AT&T Mobility for data services between November 1, 2005 and September 7, 2010.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.