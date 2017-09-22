Program to help Memphians pay energy bills - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Program to help Memphians pay energy bills

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The city of Memphis is introducing a new program to help people with their energy bills.

Division of Housing and Community Development Director Paul Young is at the front of the new idea.

The program is expected to lead to significant savings on energy bills for low-income Memphians.

