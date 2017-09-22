Program to help Memphians pay energy bills

The city of Memphis is introducing a new program to help people with their energy bills.More >>
Over 50 jobs are on the table for anyone to grab at the FedEx Trade Network job recruitment fair Monday, September 25.More >>
Give young girls something to do and keep them off the streets: this is the basic premise of AngelStreet Memphis.More >>
The annual Block Party and Picnic for Peace is set to start off a weekend of events with a career fair.More >>
Faulty wiring in a laundry room is being blamed for a fire that injured four firefighters and another person.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
Aaron Hernandez's lawyer said the former New England Patriots tight end's brain showed signs of a degenerative brain disease.More >>
“My instinct and training tells me that a smoke means there’s going to be a fire, and a car has gasoline in it,” Hinkle said.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Blake says he gave the woman two cigarettes wrapped in a dollar bill. The problem is, he tossed the gift at her feet, so to the officer behind him, it looked like he was throwing trash out of his car.More >>
Almost 90 million people use CVS Caremark to fill their prescriptions.More >>
A woman went absolutely insane after a man brought his service dog inside a Delaware restaurant in an incident that was caught on camera and posted to YouTube.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
