Over 50 jobs available at FedEx job fair

Over 50 jobs are on the table for anyone to grab at the FedEx Trade Network job recruitment fair Monday, September 25.

The fair will take place at the Benjamin L. Hooks Library, 3030 Poplar Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who are interested are asked to bring their resume and dress for success.

Positions are available in international air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution services, engineering and more.

To view all open opportunities that will be offered, click here.

