5 Great Things: Peace and Justice Vigil, Money Magazine ranks Olive Branch, lemurs return to Memphis Zoo

From a group of wild and bright-eyed critters returning to the Memphis Zoo to efforts to spread peace and combat violence in our community, here are 5 of the Great Things in the Mid-South this week.

The National Civil Rights Museum was ground zero for an important message to the Bluff City.

Community leaders spoke about their vision for a nonviolent Memphis at the Third Annual Interfaith Peace & Justice Vigil.

The main theme of the event was a call for all types of advocacy groups, from faith-based organizations to peace and justice groups, to team up and help combat the spread of violence together.

The Memphis Redbirds capped off its historic season with a Pacific Coast League championship win.

The Redbirds knocked off the defending PCL champion, El Paso Chihuahuas, in five games for their first PCL title since 2009.

The PCL crown is the team's third, and first under rookie manager Stubby Clapp.

Olive Branch, Mississippi, is Money Magazine's number 5 best place to live in the United States.

The study notes the close proximity to a major city (Memphis), a high quality of life, and historic small-town atmosphere.

They even note new booming business in Olive Branch, like the taproom Mississippi Ale House and art studio Board & Brush and a 90 percent high school graduation rate, among other amenities.

Thousands of Mid-South students received free uniform shirts on Monday thanks to the generosity of a local company.

Agape North, a custom apparel shop, worked with more than 24 organizations that purchase from the company and for every three items the organizations bought, Agape North donated a school shirt to a less fortunate student.

Organizers of the donation event said several schools were chosen to receive the free shirts because of their strides in academic achievement.

The Memphis Zoo announced Thursday that a group of special animals have returned to the park after leaving in 2002.

Ruffed lemurs are a species that can be found in Madagascar; however, five lemurs now have a new home here in the Bluff City.

Anyone can see the group of lemurs on exhibit at Memphis Zoo in the Primate Canyon.

