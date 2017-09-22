1-year-old run over by parents is now out of intensive care

The toddler who was run over by his mother while she fought with his father is now out of intensive care.

The 1-year-old's family said he is out of intensive care and is eating well, which is great progress since the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, his parents, Yacobian Benner and Tamara Roscoe, face charges of reckless endangerment, assault, and DUI.

