DeSoto County bus driver credited with saving man's life

DeSoto County bus driver credited with saving man's life

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

A DeSoto County bus driver is being credited with saving a man's life.

A woman flagged down bus driver Codi Parks because her husband was not breathing.

Parks secured the bus and gave the man CPR, returning his breathing back to normal.

