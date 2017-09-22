Car flips during crash with MPD officer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car flips during crash with MPD officer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A car flipped over during a crash involving an officer in Memphis.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday at Sea Isle Road and Dunn Avenue.

Memphis Police Department said a woman ran a stop sign, crashing into a police officer who was responding to a robbery call nearby.

The woman and the police officer were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

