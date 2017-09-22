Crash leaves MPD officer, 74-year-old in hospital

A scary crash left one car turned upside down and two people in the hospital Friday afternoon.

Police say the woman, 74-year-old Sandra Spragins, was speeding just before the wreck around 1:20 p.m.

However, her family doesn't believe it.

"I thought it was bad," said Aylissia Spragins. "I thought she was probably in critical condition or something because she's already fragile because she's old. So, I was scared."

Police say Sandra was speeding on Dunn Avenue and ran a stop sign at Sea Isle. She collided with an MPD cruiser, which flipped her Toyota Corolla upside down.

The crash caused major damage to the front of the police car.

"I don't know what I would do without her,” Aylissia said. "That's why I'm so scared because she's my everything."

Charles Spragins does not believe his mother was speeding and said she's a safe driver. He's thankful his mom will be OK after the wreck.

The officer is also expected to be OK. He received minor injuries to his arms and legs.

Charles said his mother was not to blame.

"I'm sure the police officers were going at a high rate of speed with enough momentum to hit her and flip her upside down," Charles said.

Police did confirm the officer was responding to a nearby robbery call at the time of the crash, but they said he was not speeding.

"If they are going to put that in the accident report, I guess we'll have to take it to court and see what happens," Charles said.

Police said Sandra could face a charge for running the stop sign.

