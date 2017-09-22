Friday Football Fever: Week 6

A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A child was assaulted and robbed Friday morning while walking to school, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A scary crash left one car turned upside down and two people in the hospital Friday afternoon.More >>
A scary crash left one car turned upside down and two people in the hospital Friday afternoon.More >>
The game of Chess has been around for more than 1,500 years, but children across the country continue to use the game to learn discipline and strategy.More >>
The game of Chess has been around for more than 1,500 years, but children across the country continue to use the game to learn discipline and strategy.More >>
FedExForum received some huge upgrades, some of which you will definitely notice next time you go to a Grizzlies game.More >>
FedExForum received some huge upgrades, some of which you will definitely notice next time you go to a Grizzlies game.More >>
A DeSoto County bus driver is being credited with saving a man's life.More >>
A DeSoto County bus driver is being credited with saving a man's life.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
It's the end of the world as we know it. And we feel fine.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
A Petersburg parent is concerned about her daughter being the target of social media bullying.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>
A jury made its decision in the trial of Zach Adams, the man accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo in 2011.More >>