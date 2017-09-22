Friday Football Fever: Week 6

Friday Football Fever continues in Week 6! Here are some of the best games from across the Mid-South this week:

Horn Lake 33, South Panola 21

Down 19-8 at the half, the South Panola Tigers cut Horn Lake's lead to 19-14 at the start of the third quarter.

Tigers QB Patrick Shegog found WR John Railey for a 50 yard touchdown to get within five, but ultimately the Eagles were determined to defend home field.

This is Horn Lake's first win over South Panola since 1972.

CBHS 48, East 27

Christian Brothers came out to a 41-7 first half lead against the East Mustangs at home, and never looked back.

White Station 45, Bartlett 17

Two 1st quarter touchdowns from Greg Williams and Greg Wooten put gave the Spartans an early 14-0 lead that Bartlett never overcame.

Lausanne 54, St. George's 20

The Lausanne Lynx were in full control in this matchup at home.

A touchdown from TN Mr. Football Winner Eric Gray put the Lynx up 7-0, starting off a high scoring night for the Lausanne offense.

Tupelo 31, Hernando 0

An 80 yard touchdown pass from QB Stephon McGlaun to WR Simarcus Evans put the Tupelo Golden Wave up 14-0 in the 1st quarter.

The Golden Wave could not be stopped, blanking the Tigers in Hernando.

St. Benedict 64, Manassas 30

SBA's offense showed more firepower than Manassas in this high scoring affair.

Here are your scores from across the Mid-South:

TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 SCORE East 27 CBHS 48 Lausanne 54 St.George's 20 Douglass 0 Germantown 35 Munford 32 Ridgeway 38 Horn Lake 33 South Panola 21 Bolton 15 Southwind 50 Houston 32 Melrose 16 Haywood County 14 MUS 33 MASE 14 Tipton-Rosemark 48 University School of Jackson 42 FACS 20 Whitestation 45 Bartlett 17 Arlington 45 Jackson Liberty Tech 31 Wooddale 13 Collierville 33 St. Benedict 64 Manassas 30 Sheffield 0 Cordova 69 Brighton 50 Overton 14 Ripley 35 Fayette-Ware 20 Raleigh-Egypt 60 Millington 6 MLK Prep 20 Harding 63 Trezevant 6 Nashville Ensworth 42 Fairley 6 Gadsden (Ala.) 24 Mitchell 6 North Panola 44 KIPP 14 Briarcrest 52 Middle College 0 Gibson County 41 Westwood 22 Chester County 21 ECS 0 Battle Ground Academy 28 Sacred Heart Northpoint Walnut (Miss.) 21 Fayette-Academy 35 Memphis Nighthawks 32 Rossville 12 Desoto Central 28 Columbus 34 Saltillo (Miss.) 0 Olive Branch 56 Tupelo 31 Hernando 0 Southaven 23 Oxford 13 Lewisburg 28 Lake Cormorant 6 Grenada 29 Center Hill 7 Marion 27 West Memphis 37 West Memphis Christian 14 Lee (Ark.) Academy 6 Hamilton 0 Whitehaven 49

