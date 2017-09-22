MPD officer sues bar, drunk driver who hit him

An MPD officer is suing a Memphis bar after saying it didn't do enough to protect him from an alleged drunk driver last December.

Officer Jacoba Boyd was injured when a man left the bar Electric Cowboy drunk and slammed into Boyd's car in the parking lot.

Police have identified the alleged drunk driver as 24-year-old Landon Harding.

Boyd had also been at the bar and was off-duty at the time.

Now, Boyd is filing a lawsuit for $150,000 suing Harding, Electric Cowboy, and its management company.

“We are asking to hold them [Electric Cowboy] responsible,” said Boyd's attorney Murray Wells.

The lawsuit claims the bar "negligently and/or recklessly served alcohol to Harding, who was visibly intoxicated."

It also says the bar "owed a duty to provide a reasonably safe and secure environment to patrons."

“We're a little outraged at how someone gets to the point that they're able to leave in such condition,” Wells said.

Wells claimed Boyd, who is also a Marine, suffered back and neck injuries and had to be cut from his car. He also said Boyd was off work for more than a month as he recovered.

“It was so grossly out of bounce and the driving was so incredible, we think they share responsibility to the serious Injuries to my client,” Wells said.

We reached out to Electric Cowboy on Friday but were told the owner was not available.

However, we spoke by phone late Friday to a supervisor, who said all of their bartenders are fully trained and make sure customers leave safely.

Owners at the bar said they were not aware of this lawsuit.

Harding was charged with DUI and reckless driving but has not been tried. We also reached out to him Friday but did not get a response.

